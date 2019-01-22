JUST IN
Anti-Sikh riots: Production warrant issued against Sajjan Kumar in Sultanpuri case

ANI  |  Politics 

A Delhi court on Tuesday issued a production warrant against Sajjan Kumar in connection with the Sultanpuri case.

The judicature has scheduled next hearing of the case on January 28.

The case pertains to the killing of Surjit Singh in Sultanpuri area of the national capital during the anti-Sikh riots that ensued following the assasination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.

Kumar and two others are facing charges of murder and for allegedly instigating a mob to kill Sikhs in the wake of Indira Gandhi's assassination.

73-year-old Kumar is a former Member of Parliament from Outer Delhi. In December, the Delhi High Court reversed his acquittal in another anti-Sikh riots case, and he was sentenced to life in jail.

First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 06:40 IST

