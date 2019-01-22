If India is unique, Indianness is universal: Mauritius PM

Noting the rise of India's soft power globally, on Tuesday underlined that 'if is unique, Indianness is universal'.

Jugnauth, who is the chief guest at the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas here, said at the occasion that it is India's tireless efforts that could turn a millennial practice like yoga into a modern worldness practice.

"The adoption by the (UN) of initiating the International Yoga Day is a landmark and recognition of the soft power yields," he said.

Lauding the contribution of the Indian diaspora worldwide, underlined that the community can help grow and India can help grow the countries where the diaspora is located through the development opportunities initiated for them to work with each other.

"An educated and self-reliant diaspora can be an aspect in bringing new perspectives, investments and ability to connect home countries with India, an information network that bridges the market and societies and sources of investment and expertise are amongst the role the diaspora could play," he elaborated.

Calling for the establishment of diaspora knowledge networks, underlined that the diaspora connect can be a powerful instrument in the face of increasing challenges of multilateralism, which can ultimately contribute to the transformation and the role both India and can play.

Lauding initiatives taken by the such as Skill India, Digital India, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Startup India and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the said that such programmes represent the vision of a modern and prosperous India.

Heaping praises on India's commitment to fight climate change, Jugnauth said that the (ISA) demonstrated India's contribution and commitment to and sustainability.

"I announced the setting up of in Mauritius. We are actively working with Indian authorities and others on a road map for holistic health and wellness. This is one example where two countries are engaged in a project for mutual benefit," Jugnauth stressed, underlining the warm and cordial relations between India and Mauritius.

Thanking India for supporting Mauritius in some of its development projects underway in the island nation, Jugnauth said: "Mauritius will see the emergence of a new mass transit system, new premises and a modern ENT hospital".

Praising the Narendra Modi-led government for its decision to relax Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card rules, Jugnauth further said that Mauritian citizens have filed the applications and hundreds of them are in possession with the cards.

He went on to say that Mauritius, as a multi-religious and diverse country like India, wants to develop itself as an upper middle country with smoothly running democratic institutions, respecting human rights and rule of law and ensuring holistic development.

First started on January 9, 2003, the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas marks the contribution of the overseas Indian community towards the development of India. The three-day long event, inaugurated by today will go on till January 23.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas is held every two years on January 9. This is the first time that the event is not being organised on that day so that the participants could visit the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and attend the parade in

The theme for this year's Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas is 'Role of Indian diaspora in building new India'.

Over 4,000 NRI delegates representing around 85 countries are participating in the three-day convention.

