Avalanche in J-K, helicopter services suspended at Vaishno Devi

An avalanche hit Jawahar tunnel of Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday. No casualty has been reported so far.
Authorities have ordered to close the Jammu-Srinagar highway for commuters, in the wake of inclement weather conditions.
Also, authorities have also ordered schools up to middle standard in Reasi district to remain closed for the day, and helicopter and ropeway services at Vaishno Devi shrine have also been suspended.
Kashmir is currently under the grip of Chillai-Kalan, a 40-day long period of harsh winter. Chillai-Kalan commences each year on December 21 and concludes on January 30.
Along with Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand also received fresh snowfall while rains lashed the plains in North India.
India Meteorological Department said widespread rainfall and snowfall would occur in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next two days.
