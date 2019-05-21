Anticipating BJP win, workers at Mumbai sweet house prepare 'laddoos', donning Modi masks

With a majority of exit polls predicting a huge victory for the (BJP) in the Lok Sabha polls, the party has now begun preparations in grand style, for May 23 when the results will be announced.

A sweet shop in is gearing up for celebrations by making laddoos. What is more, all the workers involved in rolling out the sweets are doing so wearing paper masks of

The BJP candidate from North has given an order of 3000 kilograms of laddus for celebrating the party's victory on the result day.

located in Borivali, has got the order for preparing 1500-3000 kgs of laddus for May 23.

The workers of the company too are enthusiastic about the prospect of PM coming back to power again and have themselves donned Modi masks while preparing the laddus according to Bharat, the

"We had received an order for 2000 kilograms from the candidate, but it was later increased to 3000 kilograms. After seeing the exit polls we think his victory is guaranteed. The workers too are overjoyed at the prospect of Narendra Modiji winning the elections and so they are wearing his masks which they themselves brought while preparing the laddus,' told ANI.

The exit polls on television channels on May 19 projected BJP-led Democratic Alliance (NDA) to retain power at the Centre with most of the pollsters giving a clear majority again in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

News 18- exit poll has given the BJP and its allies the highest number of 336 seats with the saffron party on its own getting 276 seats, four more than it won in the 2014 elections. The (UPA) is projected to get 82 seats including 46 of the Congress, two more than the party won in the last elections.

Almost all other exit polls like Now-VMR, Republic-TV-C voter and others too predicted a big victory for BJP.

