Sitaram Yechury discusses agenda for Oppn party meet

The should order recount of all the machines (EVMs) in an assembly constituency if a discrepancy is found in the counting of even one of the five EVMs which will be checked with VVPAT, CPI(M) on Tuesday.

"The issue today (at the opposition meeting) is that the EC has ordered 5 EVMs will be checked by VVPAT. But what will they do if the counting turns out faulty? What we are suggesting is that if the counting in even one machine turns out to be faulty, then checking for every EVM in that assembly constituency should be carried out," Yechury said talking to reporters here.

He also dismissed the possibility that a discussion for strategies on the post-results period will be discussed in the meeting of 21 opposition parties today

"We are not here to debate the strategy for post-result today, That discussion will be held later," he said.

The meeting in the is expected to be centred around issues concerning the recently-concluded general and the role of the

After the meeting, a delegation of 21 opposition parties along with N Chandrababu Naidu will knock the doors of of India (ECI), pressing their demand of tallying VVPAT slips with EVM figures in an entire Assembly constituency, in case a discrepancy is found in any polling booth.

of Congress, of NCP, of BSP, D Raja of (CPI) and of the TMC are expected to meet the EC along with Naidu.

Naidu is at the forefront of ongoing efforts to stitch a united opposition ahead of the May 23

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)