Anyone talking about dividing India will be put behind bars: Amit Shah

on Monday cornered for promising removal of law and said that irrespective of what the opposition says, anyone talking about dividing would be put behind bars by the government.

"BJP has promised to remove Article 370 from whereas says that they will remove the section dealing with Rahul, Lalu, and Rabri can say anything they want but under the government of anyone who will talk of dividing our motherland will be put behind bars," Shah said while addressing a poll rally here.

Shah's attack comes months after released its manifesto on April 2, in which it promised to remove the law to give a "fillip to freedom of the expression" in the country if the party was voted to power.

Claiming the presence of a 'Modi wave' across the country, Shah said, "This is the 291th parliamentary constituency which I am visiting as part of an election campaign. I have visited many states in the country. Language, dress, culture, changed at different places but the slogan of 'Modi-Modi' remained constant at all places".

He also accused of going on frequent foreign holidays and said, "On one hand we have a leader who has been working for 18 hours every day for 20 years whereas on the other side there is who leaves the country whenever there is even a slight rise in temperature. And his foreign visits are so discreet that no one, not even his mother knows his whereabouts."

Shah also said that people were waiting for 70 years for a leader who doesn't work for himself or his children but instead devotes his for the underprivileged, poor, farmers, and the youth of the country.

"It is after 70 years that a leader has come who works 18 hours a day for the country. PM Modi has not taken a single day in last 20 years," said the

Earlier in the day, Shah, while addressing a rally in East Champaran district of the state, had said the 'gathbandhan' (grand alliance) wants to take back into the era of 'lantern' while the BJP wants to take the state ahead into the era of 'LED bulb'.

Five parliamentary constituencies in the state namely Hajipur, Saran, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, and Madhubani are undergoing voting today. The remaining 16 seats of the state will go to polls in two phases on May 12 and May 19.

Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

