US to ensure oil supplies to India

US to made public this assurance to reporters after held a meeting with Jaitley at the North Block in which India's concerns over supplies getting deeply impacted following the US sanctions on imports from by other countries.

Juster, who accompanied Ross, said the US was working with other countries like and UAE to ensure adequate supplies to

On his part, Ross said " is a problem if you have seen recent terrorism incidents and we should be doing whatever we can against terrorism."

To a question, he replied it was premature to talk about Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in which he said he would discuss with

was forced to stop importing from May 2 after the US ended sanction waivers on countries importing oil from

The decided not to renew waiver that let countries like India buy Iranian oil without facing US sanctions.

was expected to press the for continuation of Iranian supplies.

India was the second biggest buyer of Iranian after It bought some 24 million tonnes of from Iran in the fiscal ended March 31 (2018-19). Iran supplied more than a tenth of its

The shortfall will be made from alternate supply sources available in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE and

had said "a robust plan for an adequate supply of crude oil to Indian refineries" is in place.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)