Congress moves SC over EC inaction against Modi, Shah

The Congress on Monday moved the Supreme Court against the Election Commission for alleged inaction on complaints against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah.
The Congress claimed that the two leaders have used military operations as propaganda during the election campaign but the poll panel did not act against them despite various complaints.
