AP: Demolition of 'Praja Vedika' building underway

The demolition of 'Praja Vedika' building, which was constructed by the previous (TDP) government in the state, is underway for the second day.

The process to demolish the public grievance hall had begun on Tuesday evening.

'Praja Vedika' was constructed adjacent to the residence of former N Chandrababu Naidu.

On Monday, YS Jagan ordered the demolition of 'Praja Vedika', claiming that the hall was constructed illegally and violated many acts.

At first, the hall was planned to be demolished on Wednesday morning. However, the advanced its decision and began demolition a day earlier than proposed.

On June 5, Naidu had written a letter to Reddy urging him to allocate 'Praja Vedika' so that he can use it as his office in the position of of Opposition.

