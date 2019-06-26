Vasant Vihar triple murder: 2 held from Gurugram

-
ALSO READ
Three found murdered in Vasant Enclave
Girl gets shot for asking her money back
Elderly couple, domestic help found dead in Vasant Vihar house
Vasant Vihar triple murder may have been carried out by duo known to nursing attendant: Police
Delhi Police file charge sheet in Vasant Kunj triple murder case
-
The Delhi Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested the main suspects in the Vasant Vihar triple murder case.
A woman and her friend were arrested from Gurugram with the help of CCTV footage, which captured their movement.
The officials told ANI that the main motive behind the murder was robbery.
On June 23, an elderly couple and their domestic helper were found murdered in a flat of Vasant Enclave society located in Vasant Vihar.
The deceased were identified as Vishnu Mathur, retired from a government job, his wife Shashi Mathur and their domestic help Khushboo.
Devendra Arya, DCP (South West) had said based on prima facie investigation that nothing had been looted from the site. "It looks like it was a friendly entry into the house. There were stab injuries.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU