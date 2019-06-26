Chhattisgarh collector shapes new future for 6-yr-old girl, admits her to school

A is the talk of the town after his heartfelt gesture to admit children residing in Central Jail including a six-year-old girl to different schools.

The girl, Khushi, has been living with women jail inmates as there was no one to look after her. Interestingly, her father, who is in the same prison, is serving a sentence for committing a crime.

had lost her mother to jaundice when she was just 15 days old.

district Dr had recently paid a visit to the central jail for regular inspection. He then saw the girl with the women inmates and struck a conversation with her.

Initially hesitant to talk, the girl said that she wanted to come out from the prison and study in a school.

Moved by her response, the collector, along with jail administration and local authorities, took the initiative of admitting the girl and other children residing in the jail premises in schools.

"We were on annual inspection to the jail. We saw her and inquired about her. Her father is lodged there. She did not have a mother so she was being taken care of. We are trying to give all children like her a better future with the help of various organisations," Alang said.

Indeed, it was a happy moment for Khushi, whose dream of studying in a school was finally fulfilled.

