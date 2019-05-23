AP Lok Sabha trends: YSRCP is leading on 24 seats out of 25, TDP ahead on 1

JUST IN
Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party is sweeping 24 Lok Sabha seats out of 25 in Andhra Pradesh, according to official Election Commission trends.

The ruling Telugu Desam Party led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is ahead on one seat only, the trends three hours after counting of votes began at 8 am showed.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TDP won a majority of 15 seats, while YSRCP bagged 8 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party settled with only 2 seats.

In the state Assembly polls, which held simultaneously with Lok Sabha elections, YSRCP is leading on 142 seats while the ruling TDP is ahead on 25 seats in 175-member assembly.

