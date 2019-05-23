AP Lok Sabha trends: YSRCP is leading on 24 seats out of 25, TDP ahead on 1

Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSR Party is sweeping 24 seats out of 25 in Andhra Pradesh, according to official Commission trends.

The ruling Telugu Desam Party led by Chief Minister is ahead on one seat only, the trends three hours after counting of votes began at 8 am showed.

In 2014 elections, won a majority of 15 seats, while YSRCP bagged 8 seats and the settled with only 2 seats.

In the polls, which held simultaneously with elections, YSRCP is leading on 142 seats while the ruling is ahead on 25 seats in 175-member assembly.

