In Uttar Pradesh, BJP far ahead of 'gathbandhan', Rahul trails in Amethi

With counting of votes underway for Lok Sabha elections, trends show a positive signal for the BJP in with the party leading on 54 seats. The BSP and SP, which are in alliance, are ahead on 13 and eight seats, respectively, as per trends.

The party is leading on just one seat and Rashtriya Lok Dal, a part of SP-BSP alliance, is ahead on 2.

In what could become a major upset for the Congress, is trailing by around 3,000 votes in Amethi against BJP's Smriti Irani. is leading from against of BJP.

In Varanasi, is surging with more than 86,519 votes against Congress' and the sitting lawmaker from Mathura, is ahead against Kunwar Narendra Singh of RLD.

is leading from Lucknow, where he is contesting against Shatrughan Singha's wife of Senior is leading from

patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is leading from Mainpuri, while his son and is ahead from Azamgarh.

In Rampur, sitting parliamentarian of Samajwadi Party is surging against BJP's The poll campaign in Rampur was marred with controversies due to Khan's sexist jibes against

In 2014, the BJP had won 71 out of the 80 constituencies in the state, which is considered as the most politically significant in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)