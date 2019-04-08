AP: Over 3,000 liquor bottles seized in Krishna district, 1 held

-
Less than a week ahead of Lok Sabha elections, an auto driver was held and as many as 3264 liquor bottles were seized by Kankipadu police on Sunday.
Police acted on a tip-off and caught the huge cache of liquor. They got information that liquor is being transported in an auto from Gudivada town.
Following search operations at Uppaluru village, police found an auto with 3264 liquor bottles. The bottles were seized and the driver was taken into custody.
Andhra Pradesh will witness simultaneous polling on April 11 for both Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
