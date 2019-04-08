AP: Over 3,000 liquor bottles seized in Krishna district, 1 held

Less than a week ahead of elections, an auto was held and as many as 3264 liquor bottles were seized by police on Sunday.

Police acted on a tip-off and caught the huge cache of liquor. They got information that liquor is being transported in an auto from Gudivada town.

Following at Uppaluru village, police found an auto with 3264 liquor bottles. The bottles were seized and the was taken into custody.

will witness simultaneous polling on April 11 for both and assembly constituencies. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

