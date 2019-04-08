Better educational facilities, jobs figure as key issues of Wayanad Muslims

With filing nomination from Wayanad, this hill town of has come into spotlight and residents are pinning hopes on the polls to see a boost in development of the region.

constituency comprises of assembly constituencies from three districts namely Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram. The constituency has a significant Muslim population and residents call the district as the perfect example of living in utmost harmony.

Members of the community say that all their problems and issues are the same as that of other residents of the district.

Outlining the key issues of the region, M P Nawas, State general secretary, (MSF) said, " is a perfect example how people of a different religion can live together without disturbing each other. There is true secularism here. According to the recommendation of Sachar Committee, this is one of the most backward districts in We are hopeful that now development will come in the region after leaders have taken an interest here."

Another resident of the district, Rashid Gazzali, Management consultant and spiritual psychologist, also echoed similar sentiments and said, "People are living here without any hostility. The core issue that any new leader has to focus is on education. The employability ratio is very low in Our educated youth is facing issues regarding connectivity to industries. We need better institutes and better job opportunities."

"We also need better tourism prospects and promote eco-friendly tourism in Wayanad. This will create better infrastructure and also would bring employment to the region," Gazzali added.

Rahul filed his nomination for Wayanad seat on April 4 in the presence of his sister

Kerala, which has 20 Lok Sabha seats at stake, will go to polls on April 23. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

