AP: Police seize explosive material from vehicle in Krishna district, arrest 3

Police have arrested three persons and seized explosive material, which was being transported without required permission, from a vehicle in Krishna district here, an official said on Sunday.

The three arrested have been identified as auto driver Venkata Ramana, explosives operator Venkateswara Rao and salesman Bhaskar, according to the police.

"The auto was travelling from Tallada village in Telangana's Khammam district to Tiruvuru town in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district. Explosive material was found when the vehicle was inspected at a check post in Tiruvuru," sub-inspector Subrahmanyam said.

There were three boxes of gelatin sticks worth Rs 3,000, two boxes of safety fuse worth Rs 1,000 and detonators worth Rs 800 in the vehicle, police said.

The material was being taken for blasting purposes in the fields.

An FIR has been registered and further investigations are on in the matter.

