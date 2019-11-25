Maharashtra: 9 arrested after clash between NCP, BJP workers in Latur

Nine people were arrested on Sunday after a clash erupted allegedly between the workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) over celebrations on the formation of government in Maharashtra.

According to the police, a case was registered against 17 people, out of which nine have been arrested so far.

However, the mother of one person, who was injured in the incident, has alleged that some NCP members burst into their house and started assaulting the family members.

"Around 15 to 20 people forcefully entered our house and started beating us with rods and batons. One person even attacked my son with a sword injuring him grievously," she said.

A case was registered under 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily cause hurt), 452 (house trespass), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 149 (member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

The accused were produced before a court which sent them to police custody for three days.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)