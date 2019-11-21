iOS updates: Apple to make operating software less buggy, says report

-
Apple is reportedly working on making its iOS updates less buggy by making it easier to spot problems early.
According to Bloomberg, the iPhone maker is working on adding 'Flags' to features in test versions of iOS. The new process and settings menu is aimed at helping developers selectively enable those features to analyse the impact of each.
The Flags-based process will be used for the development and testing of iOS 14.
