Samsung to announce the next-in-line Galaxy Note on August 7

It is time for the next iteration of Samsung's Galaxy lineup of devices. The South Korea-based smartphone manufacturer has announced that its Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on August 7 in New York, when it will unveil new Galaxy-brand devices.

The official invitation does not mention which products will be launched. However, the teaser video shows off a prominent S Pen for a device that appears to be camera focused.

Going by past reports, Samsung is likely to release an all-screen Galaxy Note 10. The company may also provide some details on the long due release of the Galaxy Fold.

