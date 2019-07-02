JUST IN
This AI tool can edit images with common sense

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and IBM Watson AI Lab have built a new AI tool that uses neural networks to allow digital editing.

The tool called GANPaint Studio allows you to remove any unwanted object from a picture or replace it with new ones using a simple brush tool, Mashable reported. It is believed that the tool could help improve fake image identification techniques.

The interesting part about the tool is that the neural networks it uses have developed some sort of common sense. For instance, it won't allow drawing a door in the sky.

