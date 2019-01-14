Aquaman joins billion-dollar club at worldwide box office

James Wan's joins the billion-dollar club at the worldwide box office.

Aquaman, which was released in December, finished Sunday with a worldwide total of $1.02 billion, including $288 million domestically and $742 million internationally, wrote The

Starring Jason Momoa, is the first DC movie to cross the billion dollar mark since The Dark Knight Rises in 2012.

Taking to Twitter, wrote, "THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has supported this underdog. For making this non-mainstream character (and yes - with leading POC individuals in front and behind the camera!) connect on such a huge global scale. In the words of himself, "MAHALO""

In terms of the genre itself, Aquaman is the ninth live-action superhero movie to become a member of the billion-dollar club, and tenth if including and Pixar's animated event pic Incredibles 2.

