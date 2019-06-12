Arjun Kapoor turns 'warrior mode on'

Sparing no efforts for his upcoming role in 'Panipat,' Kapoor's new transformation is all to yearn for.

As he gears up for the film, treated fans with his progress as he switches the 'warrior mode on.' He shared the pictures on on Wednesday.

One of the images in monochrome features the 'Ishaqzaade' flaunting his chiseled body, highlighting his biceps at the same time. His diligence is reflected in his hard-earned mesomorph body type.

The has been giving sneak peeks into his workout sessions lately.

'Panipat' is based on the third Battle of fought between the Maratha Empire led by and the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the of

The battle took place on January 14, 1761, at Panipat, and is considered to be one of the most eventful battles fought in the 18th century.

The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial also stars and It is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

was last seen in Raj Kumar Gupta's 'India's Most Wanted,' which was released on May 24. He will also appear in ' Faraar' alongside Parineeti Chopra.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)