Arnold Schwarzenegger to lend his voice for 'Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten'

will lend his voice to the lead character in a new animated TV series, 'Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten'. He will also be the of the show.

"It is an honour and privilege to work with Genius Brands and on this new series and help carry on Stan's creative legacy by introducing this new group of superheroes to preschool children around the world," Variety quoted Schwarzenegger, as saying.

He continued, "Not only does Kindergarten' feature comedy and action, but there are many valuable lessons to be learned along the way!"

"Of particular pride to me is the fact that I am not only teaching kids to use their superpowers, but I am also imparting valuable lessons to kids worldwide about the importance of health, exercise, and nutrition," Schwarzenegger added.

The upcoming animated series launched by was one of Stan Lee's final project before death.

Genius Brands International, and Schwarzenegger's Oak Productions are producing the show, written by

Arnold will be the voice behind Arnold Armstrong, a gym trainer before he was given superpowers. He later turns into Courage, who is one of the greatest protectors on Earth.

Genius Brands' said, "From Spider-Man, Iron Man, X-Men, Black Panther, Incredible Hulk, Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor, America, Marvel, The Avengers and countless more, Stan was the greatest creator, that Hollywood and pop culture has ever known."

"We are honoured to continue his legacy of creating a new superhero franchise for kids with another iconic hero, Arnold Schwarzenegger, in Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)