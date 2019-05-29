Kit Harington burst into tears during final GoT reading session

Kit Harington, who played in the popular HBO series 'Game of Thrones', revealed that like fans of the show, he, too, had a tough time bidding adieu.

Concluding his eight-season run on the show was an emotional experience for Harington, who is currently undergoing treatment for "personal issues" in a wellness facility, reported People.

In a recently released behind-the-scenes footage, the 32-year-old was seen in tears during the show's final reading session.

was seen overwhelmed with emotions upon learning that his character was the one to strike the fatal blow to his on-screen lover, Daenerys Targaryen ( played by Emilia Clarke), in the footage which was included in the two-hour 'GoT' documentary titled 'The Last Watch'.

Since the star did not read any of the scripts before the group table read, his reaction, which included an audible gasp and a moment where he removed his glasses to wipe away tears, was totally unfiltered and candid.

The final season was clearly an emotional ride for the as his reaction to another key moment in which Arya (Maisie Williams) destroys the Night King, was more congratulatory than teary.

As read that scene from Episode 3, gasped and then joined the rest of the cast to give Williams a round of applause.

His emotional reaction doesn't come as a surprise, as the actor previously revealed that he "blubbed his eyes out" after learning about the show's end and his "pretty good reaction" was captured on camera.

"I was very shocked and surprised at certain events unfolding and then I blubbed my eyes out. I cried. I cried, yeah," said during an appearance at 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' of reading the final script.

"We had a table read and I was the one person who hadn't read the episodes. Everyone else had them like, three days before and read them and I just ... I think I told everyone it was because I didn't want to know what happened but I think it was just laziness that I didn't read them," he explained.

The documentary released two days before it was confirmed that Harington had checked into a wellness facility to deal with "personal issues."

According to TMZ, Harington was disturbed about the ending of the show and has been receiving psychological coaching and behavioural therapy to help him deal with stress and negative emotions.

The outlet also added that while Harington is focusing on his health, his wife Rose Leslie, who played Jon Snow's Wildling companion Ygritte in the Drama series, is being extremely supportive.

After a remarkable 8-year-long journey, the final season of the show concluded with its last episode aired on 19th May. Harington was associated with the series from the very first episode which featured on HBO back in 2011.

