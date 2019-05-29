1st song of 'Malaal' out: Meezaan Jaaferi steals the show in peppy number

Makers of 'Malaal' on Wednesday released the first song ' Re' from the film, and its beats are sure to get audiences hooked in no time.

shared the song on while extending wishes to the cast of the film.

"Wishing my old friends Jaaved Jaaferi n Bela Sehgal All the very best for the debut of their kids, Meezaan Jaaferi n Sharmin Segal," she tweeted.

Set in a bar named 'Bul Bul', the two-minute fourteen-second song features Meezaan shaking a leg to the tune of the song.

After 'Tattad Tattad' and 'Malhari', this peppy track seems to be the typical style song. And Meezaan is here to stay with his amazing moves and style.

Vishal Dadlani's voice and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's composition go hand-in-hand with Shreyas Puranik's rap. The song is penned by

'Malaal' is the story of Shiva (Meezaan) and Astha (Sharmin), both from contrasting backgrounds who fall in love.

Helmed by Mangesh Hadawale, the film will hit the screens on July 5.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)