'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek recovering from pancreatic cancer

Canadian-American TV personality Alex Trebek, who was diagnosed with stage four about three months ago, seems to be recovering faster than expected.

In a recent interview to People, Trebek said more than half of his tumours have already shrunk.

"It's kind of mind-boggling. The doctors said they hadn't seen this kind of positive result in their memory. Some of the tumours have already shrunk by more than 50 per cent," he said.

However, Trebek is not fully out of danger but is certainly on the path of improvement. He still has to undergo sessions.

Recalling the time when doctors told him about his recovery, he said, "They were tears of joy, not tears of depression."

"I've got a couple of million people out there who have expressed their good thoughts, their directed towards me and their prayers," Trebek said.

He continued, "I told the doctors, this has to be more than just the chemo, and they agreed it could very well be an important part of this. I've got a lot of love out there headed in my direction and a lot of prayers, and I will never ever minimize the value of that.

