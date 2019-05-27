'Article 15' teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana returns with hard-hitting tale of discrimination in India

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for playing diverse roles with utmost perfection, is back with another film 'Article 15'. The teaser of the highly-anticipated film is finally out and is based on shocking, true events.

Ayushmann took to his handle to unveil the teaser of the film - a gripping tale with a social message - and also revealed the release date of the trailer.

The teaser of the gripping drama features Ayushmann as a police officer, who strives not to discriminate and to do the right thing. Ayushmann, sporting a moustache with a lean built, surely makes for an unconventional yet convincing cop.

The 46-second-long teaser opens with a voiceover from the who recites of the Constitution of that prohibits discrimination on the basis of religion, caste, race, creed, gender or place of birth.

As Ayushmann's voice plays in the background, scenes of erupting mob violence fill the screen and visuals that follow show how that is not the case anymore in the country.

The teaser showcases glimpses of people rioting and fighting in the streets, attacking vehicles and throwing Molotov cocktails at police personnel trying to take control of them. The men who are fighting appear to be wearing saffron headscarves and bear saffron flags.

There are also scenes of a burning statue of BR Ambedkar and vehicles on fire.

The teaser ends with Ayushmann saying, "Farq bahut karlia, ab farq laenge (We have created enough differences, now we will bring a difference)."

Not much has been revealed in the teaser and one can only look forward to the trailer, which releases on May 30.

The first look poster of the film was unveiled earlier today and features Ayushmann in a cop avatar. Playing a for the first time, the can be seen brooding, giving the impression of a no-nonsense cop.

Interestingly, the sunglasses worn by the actor says a lot more about the film and his character.

In the lenses, bodies of two girls can be seen hanging from a tree which creates a lot more suspense. On the other side of the lens, the viewers can spot a group of people protesting against the crime.

The Anubhav Sinha directorial is inspired by the Badaun rape incident. Today marks the completion of five years of the Badaun rape case where two teenage girls were gang-raped and gruesomely murdered by hanging them while they were still alive.

While the 'Badhai Ho' actor will essay the role of the principal protagonist, he will be joined by a stellar support cast comprising of Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, and

The film is being produced by and is slated to hit the theatres on June 28.

Apart from this film, Ayushmann will also be seen in 'Dream Girl', 'Bala' and 'Shubh Saavdhan'.

