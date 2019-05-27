Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgan passes away

Ajay Devgn's father, Veeru Devgan passed away due to cardiac arrest on Monday in Mumbai.
According to sources, the late director was suffering from breathing problems after which he was immediately admitted to the Surya Hospital, Santa Cruz. However, his condition got critical and resulted in cardiac arrest.
The veteran director choreographed action scenes in more than 80 Hindi films including 'Hindustan Ki Kasam' where his son played the lead against Amitabh Bachchan. Veeru was also the producer of the film.
Film critic and trade analyst on announcing the heartbreaking news and giving condolence to the family wrote, "Veeru Devgan passed away this morning [27 May 2019]... Father of Ajay Devgn... Veeru ji was an accomplished action director... Also directed #HindustanKiKasam, starring son Ajay with Amitabh Bachchan... Funeral will be held today at 6 pm... Heartfelt condolences to Devgn family."
Until now Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have reached Ajay's residence to pay their condolence.
The funeral of the veteran action director will be held later in the day at Vile Parle.
Veeru has also acted in films like 'Sar Utha Ke Jiyo', 'Kranti', 'Mr. Natwarlal', 'Muqabla' and many more.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
