Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgan passes away

Ajay Devgn's father, Veeru passed away due to cardiac arrest on Monday in

According to sources, the late was suffering from breathing problems after which he was immediately admitted to the Surya Hospital, However, his condition got critical and resulted in cardiac arrest.

The veteran choreographed action scenes in more than 80 Hindi films including 'Hindustan Ki Kasam' where his son played the lead against Veeru was also the producer of the film.

Film on announcing the heartbreaking news and giving condolence to the family wrote, "Veeru passed away this morning [27 May 2019]... Father of .. Veeru ji was an .. Also directed #HindustanKiKasam, starring son Ajay with .. Funeral will be held today at 6 pm... Heartfelt condolences to Devgn family."

Until now Sanjay Dutt, and have reached Ajay's residence to pay their condolence.

The funeral of the will be held later in the day at Vile Parle.

Veeru has also acted in films like 'Sar Utha Ke Jiyo', 'Kranti', 'Mr. Natwarlal', 'Muqabla' and many more.

