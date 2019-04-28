BJP MLA Vijender Singh to meet EC over recruitments by AAP MLA in Delhi Waqf Board

-
BJP MLA Vijender Singh on Sunday said that he will meet the Chief Election Commissioner to complain against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan over recruitments done by him as the Chairman in Delhi Waqf Board.
Singh said that Khan who is also the Chairman of Delhi Waqf Board flouted the Waqf Act of 1995 to benefit AAP in the ongoing elections.
"On April 8, 2019, on the eve of the Model Code of Conduct enforced by the Election Commission for Lok Sabha elections, Waqf Act 1995 was violated arbitrarily in issuing appointment letters for the posts of Clerks, MTS, JE, Patwari, Accountant, Legal Assistant, Accounts Assistant," he said.
"Four members of the Interview Committee constituted for recruitment to the above posts, Himal Akhtar, Rihan Khan Suri, Amjad Khan and Firoz Khan are close to him and are from his Assembly Constituency. Not only that, 24 of the 33 employees who have been recruited are also from Okhla Assembly Constituency," Singh stated against the Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan.
Singh further said, "The entire process adopted by the Delhi Waqf Board violates Section 24 of the Waqf Act 1995. According to the Section, the Board will consult State Government for such number of officers and staff necessary for the Board, but no such approval has been taken by the Board from the State Government."
The BJP MLA further attacked Khan and said he has misused his official position to benefit his relatives and associates.
"In the advertisement for recruitment, neither any age limit nor any qualifications for recruitment to the advertised posts were prescribed. Chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, Amanatullah Khan, has done so and misused his official position only with the intention of benefiting his relatives and close associates," he said.
Singh further said that he will meet the Chief Election Commissioner to complain in this regard with documents and demand action in the matter.
