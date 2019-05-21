Tamil Nadu: In a first, marrige between transwoman, man gets registered in Thoothukudi

-
The first of its kind marriage between a man and a transgender woman was registered at the district registrar office in Thoothukudi.
B Arun Kumar (22), got married to 20-year-old transwoman P Srija at Arulmighu Shangara Rameswara Temple in October 2018.
The couple was forced to file a writ petition in the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court after the district registrar office denied to register the marriage.
On April 22, the Madurai bench ordered the district registrar to register the marriage between the man and transwoman couple.
Following which the registrar's office had to issue the marriage certificate on Monday, May 20.
The groom, Arun, is working as a contract labourer in Indian Railways while Srija is pursuing her second year BA (English) from a private college in Thoothukudi.
