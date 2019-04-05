Arunachal Pradesh: Polling teams moved to Vijoynagar via chopper for polls

Ahead of simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Arunachal Pradesh, polling teams of four polling stations were airlifted by an IAF helicopter on Thursday in two sorties from to Vijoynagar in the state's district.

The four polling stations include Ramnagar (252 voters), Gandhigram (1338 voters), Vijoynagar (865 voters) and Two-Hut (726 voters). The polling stations have a total of 3181 electors under Assembly constituency, which falls under Lok Sabha constituency.

"Each team comprised of one Presiding officer, four polling officers, one attendant and two policemen with four sets of EVMs and VVPATs," read a statement.

Vijoynagar is at a distance of about 163 kilometers from across the Namdapha Park. There is no road to Vijoynagar.

"It ordinarily takes six days foot march across the Sanctuary area to reach Vijoynagar while the sortie takes 25 minutes," the statement added.

will vote for Lok Sabha and Assembly polls simultaneously on April 11. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

