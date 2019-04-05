3 naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Three naxalites, including a woman with a bounty of Rs six lakh on her head, surrendered before police on Thursday.

"Police had been in search of these naxalites for a long time and they were involved in major crime incidents killing several security personnel," said of Police (SP)

The husband of the woman had surrendered a year ago and according to police, she reportedly wanted to get back with him and took the move to surrender. Trained in modern weaponry, the woman used to work in the same organization with her husband, the said.

All the three have been provided with Rs 10000 each under the rehabilitation policy for the naxalites.

