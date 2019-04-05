AP: Police seize illegal liquor ahead of polls

Police confiscated a huge cache of liquor being illegally transported in a water tanker tractor in village of of here on Thursday.

A local politician, one T Nageswar Rao, is alleged to be the owner of the tractor. Police have also taken into custody, the and three others and a case has been filed in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, police station sub seized as many as 1075 quarter bottles of liquor being transported in the water tanker from Gopavaram to Velupucharla, police said.

Security officials have been instructed to keep a tight vigil in the wake of impending Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state.

Elections in will be held in a single phase on April 11 and the results will come out on May 23.

