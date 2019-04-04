JUST IN
Business Standard

AP: ACB Director Shankha Brata Bagchi given additional charge of Director General

ANI  |  General News 

Director of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Shankha Brata Bagchi has been given the full additional charge of the Director General of the bureau with immediate effect.

Bagchi will succeed RP Thakur.

"Anti Corruption Bureau of Andhra Pradesh Director Shankha Brata Bagchi is placed in full additional charge of the post of Director General, Anti Corruption Bureau, Andhra Pradesh with immediate effect duly relieving RP Thakur from the full additional charge, until further orders," the state government said.

After the decision by the state government, Thakur was called by the Election Commission of India to New Delhi.

It is worth mentioning that the main opposition party in the state, YSR Congress Party was asking for relieving Thakur from the DGP's post during the elections, alleging he was favouring the ruling Telugu Desam Party.

First Published: Thu, April 04 2019. 23:32 IST

