MP: Cong announces Ram Niwas Rawat as candidate from Morena

on Thursday announced as its candidate from Morena Parliamentary constituency for the upcoming elections.

"The central election committee of the has approved the candidature of as the candidate to contest the ensuing to the from Morena parliamentary constituency of Madhya Pradesh,'' read a statement by Congress

Earlier on March 23, BJP had announced that will be contesting from Madhya Pradesh's Morena.

In Madhya Pradesh, the polls will be conducted in four phases on April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Morena parliamentary constituency will go to polls in third phase on May 12.

The seven-phase of 17th elections in the country are slated to begin on April 11 and will go on till May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)