Govt seeks names of farmer leaders for panel on MSP, other issues

To constitute a committee for discussion on MSP and other issues, the Centre has sought five names from the Samkyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and it will be decided by the umbrella body of farmer unions in its December 4 meeting, farmer leader Darshan Pal said on Tuesday.
The move comes a day after both Houses of Parliament passed a Bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws against which farmers have been protesting for a year.
"Today, the Centre has asked for five names from SKM for the committee that will deliberate on the issue of minimum support price (MSP) for crops. We have not yet decided on the names. We will decide this in our December 4 meeting," Pal told PTI.
The SKM, an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions, has been spearheading the farmers' movement against the three farm laws and their other demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP.
Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that a committee would be formed to take decisions on the subjects of promoting zero budgeting-based agriculture, changing crop patterns as per the changing needs of the country, and making MSP more effective and transparent.
He made the announcement during his address to the nation in which he also stated that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.
