Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab again on Saturday

Kejriwal has announced an eight-point poll plank to transform the education sector in the state. | Photo: ANI

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister will again visit on Saturday.

According to the party, the supremo will express support to protesting teachers in Mohali who have been pressing several demands including regularization of the services of contractractual teachers.

Kejriwal had embarked on a two-day tour to on November 22 and launched 'Mission Punjab.' In view of the upcoming polls, supremo under 'Mission Punjab' will visit various places in Punjab in the next one month and announce the party's programs for the state and its people.

Addressing a press conference in Punjab during his last visit, Kejriwal had said, "We will improve Punjab government schools just like we have improved Delhi government schools; only we know how to do it, no other party does. I guarantee to resolve multiple issues of teachers on an emergency basis."

He had also announced an eight-point poll plank to transform the education sector in the state, including regularizing the services of contract teachers.

Kejriwal had also promised to implement transfer policy for teachers, and assured them cashless medical treatment facilities if the party comes to power.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)