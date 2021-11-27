Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' category, AQI slips to 386

SAFAR advised that everyone may experience health effects and a significant increase in respiratory problems | Photo: Bloomberg

The overall Index (AQI) in the national capital on Saturday morning slipped to 386 in the 'very poor' category, according to the System of and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The PM 10 was recorded at 360 in the 'very poor' category and PM 2.5 was recorded at 386 in the 'very poor' category at 7:50 am.

Gurugram and Noida recorded AQI of 355 and 391 respectively in the "very poor" category.

SAFAR advised that everyone may experience health effects and a significant increase in respiratory problems.

"The share of stubble burning (Count 274) related pollutants is 8 per cent in Delhi's PM2.5. Mixing layer height and wind are the dominant factors controlling From 29th significant improvement in AQI is expected due to high wind speed," said SAFAR.

As per SAFAR, the air quality will further deteriorate to AQI 428 in the "severe" category.

"In the morning there was no visibility due to smog. We are facing problems in breathing also. Every year we see reports around paddy burning in neighbouring states if that is the case then the government should take strong action against it," said Smita, Delhi resident.

"Due to pollution we have reduced our cycling time, but now it feels like a gas chamber in here, added Vijay Sharma, another resident.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has once again decided to reimpose a ban on construction and demolition activities following Supreme Court's directions.In view of an improvement in the air quality, the ban on construction and demolition activities was lifted on November 22.

The physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions are scheduled to resume from Monday.

The ban on the entry of trucks, barring those engaged in essential services, will continue till December 3.

