Asia Argento's 'Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown' episodes pulled down

The episodes of late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' programme featuring Asia Argento will not be streamed anymore. This comes amid reports of Argento allegedly harassing actor, Jimmy Bennet.
CNN which aired episodes of Anthony Bourdain's show has pulled them down, reported People magazine.
Argento appeared in two episodes of the show that were filmed in Rome and Southern Italy. She even directed an episode in Hong Kong. All three episodes have been removed.
CNN spokesperson has officially confirmed that the channel wills discontinue from airing the Argento episodes until further notice, reported Page Six.
In August, she was removed as the judge from 'X Factor Italy' owing to the alleged charges.
However, the Italian actor denied the harassment allegation.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
