Assam: 18-year-old ULFA-I cadre held in Charaideo

ANI  |  General News 

A United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) cadre was held in Dhuniya Pathar area of Charaideo district in Assam on Sunday.

Rituparna Asom alias Surajit Limboo was apprehended by Sapekhati police in the evening here, the police said.

The 18-year-old man had gone missing from his home in September 2018 to join the militant organisation. Some surrendered cadres of the militant organisation had confirmed his joining the ULFA-I.

The man, a class eight school dropout, also admitted about joining the militant ranks after the apprehension.

Last month, three ULFA-I cadres were apprehended in Tinsukia town of the state.

First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 22:14 IST

