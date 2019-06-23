Looking forward for cooperation of Centre, says Odisha CM ahead of state's budget session

Ahead of the state's budget session, Chief Minister Naveen on Sunday said the is looking forward for the cooperation of the

today attended a meeting with Biju Janta Dal (BJD) MLAs here on the forthcoming budget session of the state.

Speaking to media after the meeting, the Chief Minister said, "During this budget session we are open to discussions on all matters, we look forward to the cooperation of the and we will follow up on all promises made to the people."

The first session of the 16th Legislative Assembly will take place on June 25 and the will present the annual budget on June 28.

