Sawai Madhopur: Seven killed, 30 injured in road accident

Seven people lost their lives and over 30 others were injured when the in which they were travelling turned turtle in on Sunday.

The victims, mostly women, were taken to the for treatment, where many of them were declared brought dead or succumbed to injuries. The seriously injured were referred to for treatment.

Police said that they were going to attend a marriage ceremony at Mandwara village when the vehicle overturned.

"Almost 30 people have been admitted to the hospital. All doctors have been called to attend to the patients. The administration will do everything to ensure proper treatment is given to the injured," Raghunath Khatik, (ADM) told ANI here.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)