Assam: 8 Bangladeshi nationals apprehended at Guwahati Railway station

As many as eight Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at the Railway Station on April 22.

"These Bangladeshi nationals hail from and had entered via West Tripura on April 20. They were scheduled to proceed towards Chennai for jobs," said Abu Sufian, DIG Railways.

Among those arrested are Akram Hussain, Dilwer Hussain, Rubel Hussain, Kamal Hussain, Manir Hussain, Abu Taher, Sobuj Hussain and Manir Hussain.

