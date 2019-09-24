Assam: Arms, explosives recovered from Panbari Reserve Forest

A large cache of arms, ammunition and explosive were recovered from inside Panbari Reserve Forest during a search here on Tuesday.

"A joint operation carried out by Chirang Police led by Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) with 5th Garhwal Rifles of Indian Army and 54 Battalion Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in the general area of Gabrukhunda inside Panbari Reserve Forest, 18 kilometres north from Panbari PS" read an official release.

"Based on the lead given by source and led by Army tracker dog, digging was conducted at multiple places from yesterday 5 pm to 5:30 am on September 24," the statement said.

During the search, eight packets containing some suspected items packed in plastic material were recovered.

After unpacking in presence of independent witnesses, 20 rifles, 56 7.64 AK series ammunition, 20 snipers, 83 cartridges, four pistol magazines, 17 kg explosive and a radio set with two additional battery have been recovered.

