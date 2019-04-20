Bicycle rally in Himachal promotes voter awareness

A bicycle rally has been organised here to promote the cause of environment protection and to generate awareness among people to exercise their right to vote in the ongoing elections.

About a hundred cyclists from 15 cities and 6 countries across the world are participating in the three-day event in the Himalayan state.

Mohit Sood, organiser and of and (HASTPA), said, " has a huge potential in sport and such events will provide exposure for talented people on an international platform."

This year, keeping in mind India's ongoing general elections, the organisers have appealed the participants to promote 'Voter Education and Electoral Participation' to encourage citizens to come out and vote. Members of Indian Special who won a Gold, Silver and Bronze medal for at the World Games at Abu Dhabi, flagged off the race on Friday afternoon.

"There are several cycling trails in this state. An event like this will play a major role in boosting tourism economy," said Sood.

The riders in a 25km non-competitive cycling stretch from the Historic Ridge Maidan will encourage voters in the areas of Mashobra, Bekalthi , Sarog , Kiartu, Kyarkoti and Craignano in district to step out and vote in large numbers.

