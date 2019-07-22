Australian tennis player Peter McNamara passes away

Australian tennis player and three-time Grand Slam doubles champion Peter McNamara passed away in Germany on Monday.

McNamara, 64, was suffering from prostate cancer.

He played in doubles events with Paul McNamee, also from Australia, and they were dubbed as "Super Macs". The duo won the Wimbledon doubles title in 1980 and 1982. They also won the Australian Open title in 1979.

Paying tributes to McNamara, McNamee said, "Hard to believe that after 50 years of friendship Macca is gone. You lived life to the full mate and will be missed," according to stuff.co.nz.

McNamara also won five singles titles. He reached the Australian Open semifinals in 1980 and the Wimbledon quarterfinals in 1981.

However, he suffered from a knee injury, which put to an early end to his career at 28. Later, he coached Australia's Mark Philippoussis, Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov and more recently Wang Qiang of China.

