A walk was organised here on Tuesday in the city-state's Janakpuri area to create awareness about autism, a that includes impairments in social interaction and communication skills combined with rigid, repetitive behaviours.

The walk, which coincided with the World Awareness Day, was organised by UDAI Working Together Works, a school for differently-abled children, in which over 300 students of Shankara School Noida, Amarjyoti, and Ashtavakra volunteered and others participated.

The Organisation (WHO) estimates that worldwide one in 160 children has an spectrum disorder (ASD). This estimate represents an average figure, and reported prevalence varies substantially across studies. The prevalence of ASD in many low and middle-income countries is so far unknown.

ASD is a lifelong developmental condition that can affect how a person communicates and interacts with the world around them. ASDs begin in childhood and tend to persist into adolescence and adulthood. In most cases, the conditions are apparent during the first five years of life.

Individuals with ASD often present other co-occurring conditions, including epilepsy, depression, anxiety, and (ADHD). The level of intellectual functioning in individuals with ASDs is extremely variable, extending from profound impairment to superior levels.

According to the WHO, Intervention during early childhood is important to promote the optimal development and well-being of people with an ASD. Monitoring of child development as part of routine maternal and child care is recommended.

Coming out in the support of kids with just for a day would not change the situation. We need to really work on it every day to make them live like other kids. This would make them enable achieve various success in their lives.

