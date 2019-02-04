Auto show to bring after-market expertise from 16 countries

-
-
Auto component industry professionals will converge here with the latest after-market advancements at the fourth edition of ACMA Automechanika that kicks off on February 14.
More than 500 companies and trusted brands are expected to showcase an array of solutions in automotive parts and components, electronics and systems, accessories and customising, repair and maintenance, management and digital solutions and car wash, care and reconditioning.
Recognised as one of the most influential events for the after-market business globally, ACMA Automechanika New Delhi is one of 17 Automechanika fairs held across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas. With the rapid growth in vehicle parc and new launches on the anvil, India's automotive after-market is gearing up with solutions that are both innovative and enduing.
The auto component industry which had an annual turnover 51.2 billion dollars in 2017-18 is expected to cross 200 billion dollars by 2026.
Digitisation of manufacturing operations and investing in technologies such as PLM and simulation are set to be crucial differentiators in making companies globally competitive and cater to the emerging needs of next-generation automobiles in wake of the e-vehicles revolution and connected mobility mega-trends.
The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) will host a conference along with International Purchasing Office (IPOs) Forum on after-market global trends and opportunities on February 15.
Besides, Messe Frankfurt India will host a seminar focused on enabling the Indian auto component industry to embrace Industry 4.0. It has been conceptualised with German tech-giant Siemens as the knowledge partner.
