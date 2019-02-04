Auto show to bring after-market expertise from 16 countries

Auto component industry professionals will here with the latest after-market advancements at the fourth edition of that kicks off on February 14.

More than 500 companies and trusted brands are expected to showcase an array of solutions in automotive parts and components, and systems, accessories and customising, repair and maintenance, management and digital solutions and car wash, care and reconditioning.

Recognised as one of the most influential events for the after-market globally, is one of 17 fairs held across Africa, Asia, and the With the rapid growth in vehicle parc and new launches on the anvil, India's automotive after-market is gearing up with solutions that are both innovative and enduing.

The auto component industry which had an annual turnover 51.2 billion dollars in 2017-18 is expected to cross 200 billion dollars by 2026.

Digitisation of manufacturing operations and investing in technologies such as PLM and are set to be crucial differentiators in making companies globally competitive and cater to the emerging needs of next-generation automobiles in wake of the revolution and connected mobility mega-trends.

The (ACMA) will host a conference along with (IPOs) Forum on after-market global trends and opportunities on February 15.

Besides, Messe will host a seminar focused on enabling the Indian auto component industry to embrace Industry 4.0. It has been conceptualised with German tech-giant the knowledge partner.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)