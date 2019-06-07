Ranchi facing worst ever water crisis

Ranchi, the capital city of Jharkhand, is facing severe water crisis this year with underground water falling deeper than ever in the state.

With ponds and hand pumps drying up in many areas, people are forced to depend on water supplied by tanks provided by the Municipal Corporation (RMC).

The tankers from RMC come only once or twice a week, exacerbating the problems faced by the residents.

With each person vying for more water, scuffles often break out whenever the tankers arrive.

One such fight turned deadly when on Thursday evening a person named Bharat Prasad attacked people with a knife.

The stabbing spree left at least half a dozen people seriously injured who were then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

CP admitted that there is a water crisis but requested people to maintain calm.

"There definitely is a water crisis in the city but I would urge people to remain calm and avoid getting into fights. People are also requested to use water wisely and avoid wasting it," told ANI.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)