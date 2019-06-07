Free Ride Scheme: AAP to hold 1000 public meetings to get public feedback

The (AAP) has decided to hold 1000 public meetings all over to get public feedback on the scheme of free rides for women on the metro, DTC and cluster buses.

The decision was taken in a meeting at the residence of Chief

The meeting was attended by all MLAs, councillors and office-bearers of the women's wing of the party. The meeting was chaired by Chief and was attended by Deputy Chief Manish Sisodia, AAP Convenor and Minister Gopal Rai, Minister among others.

Addressing the media over the issue, Deputy said, "A meeting was convened on the issue of free rides to women scheme in metro, DTC and cluster buses today at the CM residence. It was decided in the meeting that the MLAs, councillors and women wing will hold meetings in their respective areas to get public feedback on the issue. A total of 1000 meetings would be held in the next 7 days. All MLAs, councillors and office bearers of the women's wing have been given a target of 10-meetings each to be held in the next 7 days."

"They will talk to the residents of their area on the issue and take their feedback. They will first brief the people about the scheme and would then ask them two simple questions to know what they feel. The two questions will be whether you support the scheme of free rides for women in metro, DTC and cluster buses; those who say that they support will also be asked for the reason on why they support it? The second will be, BJP is against the scheme, do you agree with BJP? If someone says they agree with the BJP, their reason will also be noted down for feedback," he added.

The Government's scheme is facing huge opposition from the BJP.

A detailed feedback report will be collated at the end of the week from surveys and interactions during the meetings.

"We believe that this is a historic proposal and will not only strengthen women security in Delhi but also contribute towards women empowerment. Women who could not pursue jobs due to travelling costs will now be able to do so. This will add positively towards Delhi's economy", the Deputy said.

